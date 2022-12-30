Watch the full press briefing as Moscow police announce the arrest of a 28-year-old man for the murder of four Idaho university students.

The arrest comes almost seven weeks on from the quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday.

During a press conference on Friday, Idaho police appeared to rule out a second suspect.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here