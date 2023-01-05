Idaho murders: Indiana police release footage of first Bryan Kohberger traffic stop

Police bodycam footage has been released of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s first traffic stop in Indiana, as he was driving back to Pennsylvania with his father.

They were pulled over at about 10:44am on 15 December by a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy for following too closely to a vehicle.

In the footage, Mr Kohberger and his father tell the deputy they were driving from Washington State University (WSU), where they said a SWAT team had been responding to an on-campus shooting.

