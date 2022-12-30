Idaho murders: Key moments from Moscow police press conference

Police in Idaho announced on Friday that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had been arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder, in connection with the November deaths of four students from the University of Idaho.

In a press conference on 30 December, Moscow Police Chief James Fry made the announcement, and was also joined by Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson and director of the Idaho State Police Kedrick Wills.

As well as revealing the identity of their suspect, authorities also went on to reassure the public that the local community is safe.

