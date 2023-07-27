Shocking moment schoolchildren hit by car after biker attempts U-turn

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a car smashed into a group of schoolchildren after a motorcyclist attempted a U-turn on a road in India.

Video from a shop close to the scene shows the biker attempt to turn around in the path of car before the vehicle hits the rider and crashes into the children.

Local sources said no-one was seriously injured in the incident near Sri Ram Temple in Raichur, Karnataka.

Guruswamy Hiremath, a lecturer at a nearby college said: “There are no speed humps or traffic signals on the road which often leads to accidents.”