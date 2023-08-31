Shopper hit by car carries on phone call after escaping unharmed

A shopper in the middle of a conversation on her phone carried on talking despite being hit by a car outside a store.

The woman was browsing when a vehicle appeared to smash straight into her, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, southern India, on 29 August.

Miraculously, she escaped unscathed after the vehicle demolished the stands outside the shop.

A local source said: “She then walked out of the area where she was standing in the first place to take a look in the direction where the car went.

“The cops are now on the lookout for the driver of the vehicle.”