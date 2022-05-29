Baby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned well

A baby elephant was rescued with a JCB digger after getting trapped in an abandoned well in eastern India.

Video shows the moment the young calf was saved by forest officials after becoming stuck on Friday morning (27 May).

The team gathered around the entrance to the well and used a digger to drag dirt away, which eventually allowed the elephant to climb up to safety.

After a four-hour rescue mission, the animal could be seen wandering off into the distance, seemingly uninjured.

