Police were at the scene where a bus fell off a cliff in the mountainous Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, killing at least 16 passengers including six children.

The private passenger bus was travelling through the Sainj valley in Kullu district when it rolled off a cliff and fell into a gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30am on Monday (4 June), according to Indian news channel NDTV.

About 20 passengers were travelling aboard when the accident occurred, and the cause of the crash has not been established yet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.