An avalanche swept away a group of tourists in the Himalayas in northeastern India on Tuesday 4 April, killing at least seven and injuring 11, officials said.

Rescuers pulled at least 23 people from the snow and took them to a hospital for treatment, with footage showing army personnel later clearing snow.

The tourists were hit by the avalanche near the Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim state, according to India’s Border Roads Organisation.

Nathu La mountain pass is located along the border with China and is a major tourist destination.

