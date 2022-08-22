India: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded river

Stranded tourists were forced to hold onto a rope to cross a fast-flowing river while emergency service members formed a barricade following deadly floods in Uttarakhand district in India.

At least 40 people have died and 13 others are missing after flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains lashed northern India for three days, officials said on Sunday 21 August.

The heavy rainfall inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads, and destroyed bridges in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand states.

