Authorities in a suburb of New Delhi have demolished two residential high-rise buildings after a nine-year-long legal battle.

The destruction of the 100-metre-high “Twin Towers” in Noida happened on Sunday (28 August) in a rare example of India getting tough on corrupt developers and officials.

In a dramatic spectacle carried out live on television channels after days of exciting media build-up, the buildings crashed to the ground, creating an immense cloud of dust and debris.

Close to 1,000 flats in the two buildings were never inhabited due to years of legal disputes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.