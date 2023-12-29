Man trapped in a crashed car rescued after ‘surviving on rainwater’ for six days

An Indiana man was rescued after being trapped inside the wreckage of his car for six days.

Two fishermen, Mario Garcia and his son-in-law Nivardo De La Torre, discovered the vehicle in a shallow creek beneath an Interstate 94 bridge in Portage, Indiana, on Tuesday 26 December.

Diver Matthew Reum, 27, told the pair that he had crashed his car days earlier but was unable to get to his phone to call for help.

He survived on rainwater for six days and after being rescued, is now recovering in hospital.