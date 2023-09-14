One-year-old crawls out of wreckage after truck crash in Indonesia

Horrifying footage shows the moment a one-year-old child crawled out of vehicle wreckage after surviving a crash involving two trucks in Sumatra, Indonesia.

Dashcam footage shows the infant, identified by local media as Fatih Akbar, emerging from the destroyed truck and looking for his mother, Sri Devi on 9 September.

The mother can be seen inside one of the trucks trying to get out of its crushed door.

“We suspected the driver of the yellow-and-purple truck fell asleep while driving, causing his vehicle to swerve into the opposite lane and hitting the other truck,” local police chief Wahyu Dwi Kristanto said on Monday (11 September).