Nicola Sturgeon meets Queen after announcing Scotland's indyref2 plans

Nicola Sturgeon has met the Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, one day after announcing plans for indyref2.

The monarch held an audience with Scotland’s first minister and Scottish Parliament presiding officer Alison Johnstone.

Ms Sturgeon presented the Queen with a number of gifts, including a limited edition bottle of whisky.

She is staying in Scotland for Holyrood week, during which the royal family traditionally carries out a number of engagements.

Ms Sturgeon has previously said the Queen would remain head of state if Scotland does become independent.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.