Inflation last month returned to the 40-year high of 10.1 per cent it hit earlier this summer after food prices soared.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 10.1 per cent in September, compared with 9.9 per cent in August.

Inflation rose above the expectations of economists, who had predicted a figure of 10 per cent.

The increase was driven by food prices, jumping by 14.5 per cent compared to the same month last year.

