Police bodycam footage captures the moment a terror scout was arrested on suspicion of spying on a dissident Iranian television channel based in the UK after it was put on a “wanted list” by the hostile regime.

Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev, 31, a Chechnya-born Austrian national, was found guilty of attempting to collect information for terrorist purposes on Wednesday (20 December).

He was arrested at a nearby Starbucks after he was seen filming the Iran International building on his phone in February.

Jurors heard Iran International had been highly critical of the Iranian government for years.

State-owned Iranian media described the channel as being on a “terror blacklist”.