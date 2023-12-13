Watch: Dancing Iranian taxi driver becomes unlikely symbol of resistance

An Iranian taxi driver whose dance moves at a fish market went viral has become an unlikely anti-regime hero after authorities moved to clamp down on his videos.

The 70-year-old, known as “Uncle Sadegh”, sings and dances in the coastal city of Rasht, where crowds gather to watch his lively performance.

One of Mr Sadegh’s videos has taken Iranian social media by storm in recent weeks, but authorities in the Caspian Sea city deemed it a violation of Islamic norms.

His Instagram account, which has over 675,000 followers, was temporarily closed down.

The decision sparked a wave of public indignation and people across Iran began posting videos in displays of solidarity.

Many saw the blocking of his account as the latest example of the Islamic republic’s widespread intolerance.

Under mounting pressure, authorities have since lifted the ban on Mr Sadegh’s Instagram account and allowed his previous performances to be made public again.