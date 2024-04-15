Iran has suffered ‘double defeat’ after failed attack on Israel, says Cameron

David Cameron has said Iran suffered a “double defeat” after its attack on Israel failed.

The foreign secretary also urged Benjamin Netanyahu to “think with head as well as heart” and avoid escalation.

Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and at least 120 ballistic missiles in an assault that set off air raid sirens across the country on Sunday 14 April.

“This was a very significant attack,” Lord Cameron said.

“Fortunately it was a failure, because of the brave action of Israeli defences, what the Americans did and our limited role... in many ways, Iran has suffered a double defeat.”