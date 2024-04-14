Watch: F-35I Adir fighter jets return to Israeli airbase after Iran missile attack

Watch as F-35I Adir fighter jets return to Nevatim Airbase in Israel after Iran’s direct missile attack in the early hours of Sunday (14 April).

Israel’s military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said 99 per cent of more than 300 drones and missiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its allies.

He said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles.

Several ballistic missiles reached Israeli territory, causing minor damage to an air base. Israel reopened its airspace as of 7.30am, said country’s airports authority, with flight schedules from Tel Aviv expected to be affected.