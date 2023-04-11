Good Friday Agreement: Biden ‘very excited’ for his four-day visit to Ireland

Joe Biden has been "very excited" to visit Ireland for "quite some time," a White House spokesperson has said ahead of the US president's trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the peace deal that largely ended the Troubles.

Mr Biden's is "more than comfortable" making the trip despite recent security concerns, national security council co-ordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said.

The trip comes after MI5 raised the terrorism threat in Northern Ireland to "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.