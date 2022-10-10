Donegal explosion: Mourners hold vigil in Castlefinn for victims of blast

Mourners gathered in Castlefinn, Co. Donegal, to remember the 10 people who died during an explosion at the Applegreen Filling station in Creeslough last Friday, 7 October.

Footage shows a crowd of people holding lit candles in remembrance of the victims.

A five-year-old girl and her father were among those killed in the blast at a complex that includes residential apartments and a petrol station.

An Garda Siochana (Ireland's police force) are investigating the cause, which is so far being treated as a "tragic accident."

