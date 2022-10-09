Irish police have named the 10 people who were killed in an explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal on Friday (7 October).

The blast in the village of Creeslough claimed the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers and a child of primary school age.

Micheál Martin, the Irish taoiseach, visited the site of the explosion on Saturday evening and said the entire nation is mourning following what has been described as a “tragic accident”.

