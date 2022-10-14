Funerals have been held for a number of victims of the County Donegal petrol station explosion.

Michael D Higgins, the president of Ireland, attended three services on Wednesday (12 October), as people gathered to pay their respects.

He also thanked emergency services for their response to the blast, which took the lives of 10 people.

“How you helped, in any way, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Mr Higgins said.

“You’ve done such great credit to the frontline services.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.