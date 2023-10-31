Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has declared it ‘time for war’ as he declines proposals of a Gaza ceasefire.

Netanyahu was joined by a military spokesperson in a press conference, who suggested operations in Gaza had ‘expanded’, but declined to give details.

“The Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war,” the prime minister said, likening the unfolding situation to the US’ 9/11 response.

According to the Israeli government, there have been over 1,400 deaths as a result of attacks by Hamas, including 310 soldiers.