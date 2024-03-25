The US is still supplying "defence capabilities" to Israel after abstaining from a UN ceasefire vote, White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Monday, 25 March.

Mr Kirby's announcement came after Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a high-level delegation’s planned visit to Washington following the US's abstention on the UN Security Council's resolution, which was backed by 14 nations, demanding an immediate cease-fire during the month of Ramadan and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The resolution marked the first time the body has called for a halt to the fighting.