Netanyahu warns Hezbollah against joining Israel-Gaza war as he visits military camp
Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah militants they will be “crippled” if they made the “mistake of its life” by joining the Israel-Gaza war.
The Israeli prime minister talked about Lebanon’s militant group while he was visiting a group of commando soldiers stationed near the country’s northern border on Sunday 22 October.
“If Hezbollah decides to enter the war, it will miss the Second Lebanon War. It will make the mistake of its life. We will damage it with a force it cannot even comprehend”, the prime minister said.
“The consequences for Hezbollah and for the state of Lebanon will be devastating”.
