Gaza operation will see ‘innocent civilian population  badly affected’, says Heappey

Armed forces minister James Heappey said it is “almost inevitable” that the operation in Gaza will see an “innocent civilian population that is very badly affected”.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think you have to be clear that international law allows Israel to prosecute a mission that is legal, proportionate and necessary, and that, I’m afraid, does not necessarily mean that Israel has to be able to guarantee that there will be no civilian loss of life.

“It is almost inevitable, given the complexity of the mission, that there will be (an) innocent civilian population that is very badly affected. I just don’t think there’s any point pretending otherwise.”