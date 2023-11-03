Watch: Gaza ceasefire protesters stage sit-in on King’s Cross station concourse

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza staged a sit-in demonstration at London's King's Cross station on Friday, 3 November.

Two people were arrested during the protest after the demonstration was banned.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he gave an order to allow police to stop the protest under Section 14a of the Public Order Act 1986.

“While the right to peaceful protest is a key part of our democratic society, it cannot be at the expense of other people’s right not to be seriously disrupted or intimidated," Mr Harper added.