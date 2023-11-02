White House believes 'vast majority' of US citizens in Gaza can access Rafah crossing

The White House has told The Independent it believes the "vast majority" of US citizens trapped in Gaza can access the Rafah crossing.

"I don't know what the status is of how many... Americans in Gaza are down at Rafah, that's a better question for the State Department," John Kirby told The Independent's White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg during a briefing on Thursday, 2 November.

Mr Kirby added that though the vast majority of US citizens are thought to be at the crossing, he could not confirm that there are not other family members elsewhere who have not been able to travel there.