Bereaved Israeli and Palestinian parents call each other ‘brothers’ over shared grief

Two Israeli and Palestinian fathers explained why they call each other “brothers” as they spoke to Victoria Derbyshire on Sunday, 29 October, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continued.

Bassam Aramin, from Palestine, and Rami Elhanan, from Israel, are part of the Parents Circle organisation for bereaved Israeli and Palestinian families.

Elhanan’s daughter Smadar was killed by Palestinian suicide bombers in 1997 and Aramin’s daughter Abir was killed in 2007 by a rubber bullet fired by an Israel soldier.

The pair spoke on Sunday With Laura Kuennsberg about their friendship.

“Our relationship is above the conflict because we share the same kind of values,” Mr Aramin said.