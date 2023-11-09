Brawl breaks out at Gal Gadot’s LA screening of Hamas terror attack

Fights broke out in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (8 November) outside the Los Angeles Museum of Tolerance, where actor Gal Gadot reportedly organised a screening of footage from last month’s Hamas terror attack in Israel.

The 43-minute footage, provided by the Israeli Defence forces, was aired to a select audience of celebrities and influential personalities in Los Angeles and New York last night.

Gadot, who is Israeli, was involved in organising the screening, but did not attend in person.

Footage from KABC-TV shows a number of people brawling outside the LA venue, as police attempt to break up the violence.