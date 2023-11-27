IDF claim they are open to extend Gaza ceasefire for more hostages

An Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman has said they are “open” to extending the Gaza ceasefire with Hamas to release more hostages.

Speaking on Monday (27 November), the IDF said: “The campaign to end Hamas and bring our hostages home will resume immediately with the end of the hostage release pause.

“I’m not going to speculate about the exact operation movements of our troops and the continuation of that strategy, but Hamas is on notice that the option for an extension is open.

“We want to receive another 50 additional hostages beyond tonight on our way to bringing everyone home.”