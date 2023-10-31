A family member of seven Hamas hostages accused the Israeli government of ‘not prioritising’ the safety of those kidnapped by Hamas.

“I feel the priority should be first to bring back the hostages, before anything else. It should be the only thing on the table”, said Ayelet Sela bin Nuna, who lost three family members in the attack perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October while seven more were kidnapped.

“I am sure the Israeli government is doing a lot in its power, there are many things I guess are confidential (...) But I do know publicly what the Israeli government is stating is not prioritising the hostages first. That is something that is unacceptable in my eyes”, Ayelet concluded.