Hamas hostages safe in hospital but some have ‘no home to come back to’, says doctor

Some hostages released by Hamas have "no home" to go back to, a doctor treating them at an Israeli hospital told reporters on Sunday, 26 November.

Itai Pessach, CEO of the Edmund and Lily Safra Children's Hospital in Ramat Gan, said it was an "amazing privilege" to treat people after they were freed from captivity in Gaza.

Describing the hostages' conditions, Mr Pessach said no emergency medical intervention was needed.

"Some of them have no homes to come back to but they have a very significant and supporting community that will embrace them," he added.

Seventeen hostages were freed on Saturday, following the release of 24 on Friday.