Former BBC producer clashes with TV host over Israel-Hamas coverage

Former BBC producer John Mair said the BBC is “100 percent right” not to call Hamas militants “terrorists” as he clashed with TalkTV presenter Peter Cardwell.

Mr Mair said: “The BBC is 100 percent right on this. Let’s not bash the BBC on this. The BBC is there to report impartially. It’s also got people on the ground and if the BBC calls Hamas terrorists, a reporter could be beheaded as a result.”

Mr Cardwell responded: “I completely disagree with everything you have said.”