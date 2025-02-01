American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel is surrounded by armed Hamas militants as he is released to Red Cross in the ceasefire.

Mr Siegel was among three hostages released by Hamas, more than 15 months after they were taken captive.

Originally from North Carolina, Mr Siegel moved to Israel four decades ago. He was among seven American citizens taken as hostages into Gaza during Hamas' October 7 2023 attack.

He was freed in Gaza City on Saturday (1 February), about two hours after Israelis Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon were released in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli military confirmed Siegel's transfer from militants to Red Cross personnel.