Israel ‘might not be so lucky’ if Iran attack again, military analyst claims

Israel “might not be so lucky” if Iran launches another missile attack, a defence anayst has said.

Mike Clarke, professor of defence studies, believes the Israeli’s were “lucky” after up to 50 per cent of Iran’s missiles did not launch properly during the attack in the early hours of Sunday (14 April).

Professor Clarke said allies including Britain, the US and France, were also a huge help in intercepting missiles during the attack.

He said: “The external world is saying to Israel you were lucky and you had our help. Don’t spoil it by being so aggressive.

“You might not be so lucky next time.”