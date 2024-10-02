Smoke was seen in Beirut overnight on Tuesday, 1 October and into Wednesday as the Israeli military confirmed strikes on "Hezbollah targets" after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel.

Israel renewed its bombardment early on Wednesday of the Lebanese city's southern suburbs, with at least a dozen airstrikes launched.

It came after Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge on Iran after it fired around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening following an Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

Explosions caused by Israel’s iron dome air defence system intercepting Iranian missiles lit up the night skies above Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Tuesday.