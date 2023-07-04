West Bank journalists appear to be ‘directly’ shot at by Israeli army

Journalists reporting in the occupied West Bank have said that they were "directly targeted" by the Israeli army in Jenin.

Footage shows camera equipment set up by al-Araby reporters Amid Shehadeh and video journalist Rabi Munir being hit by bullets and catching fire.

Soldiers "directly targeted" them with more than six bullets, Mr Shehadeh said.

“We call on all colleagues, as well human rights and media organizations, to join us in expressing their unequivocal rejection of these practices and their full support for freedom of the press and the absolute necessity of guaranteeing the safety of journalists,” Al Araby TV Network said.