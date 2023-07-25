Members of Israel’s Knesset chant ‘shame’ and walk out of vote on judicial changes

Israel’s parliament voted into law on Monday (24 July) a contested curb on some Supreme Court powers submitted by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The bill passed by a 64-0 vote, after opposition lawmakers abandoned the Knesset plenum and walked out, shouting in protest.

Commanding a comfortable majority in parliament, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s coalition won the vote on the bill that limits the Supreme Court’s powers to overrule decisions made by governments and ministers.

Opposition members chanted “shame” as they were ushered out of the chamber.