Woman kidnapped by Hamas fighters on motorbike in front of helpless boyfriend

Hamas militants are seen kidnapping a 25-year-old Israeli woman who attended a desert rave in a video circulating online.

Noa Argamani is seen sitting on the back of a motorcycle, reaching out to her helpless boyfriend, pleading for her life.

“Don’t kill me! No, no, no,” she screams as the gunman speeds off.

Her father, Yakov, later made an emotional appeal, sharing through tears that he was praying for Noa’s safe return.

More than 260 bodies have been recovered from the Nova music festival that came under attack by Hamas militants.