Mother reads last texts from injured son kidnapped from Israeli music festival

The mother of a 23-year-old festival-goer kidnapped by Hamas has revealed her son's final texts before he went missing.

Rachel Goldberg said that her son, Hersch, was at the Supernova music festival on 7 October during an attack by Hamas that claimed more than 260 lives.

She said that he was last seen hiding in a military bomb shelter and that eyewitnesses said he lost his left arm when Hamas militants “sprayed bullets and threw grenades”.

Hirsch texted her saying “I love you” and later “I’m sorry”. His phone’s GPS was last located near the Gaza border.