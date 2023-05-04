Moment IDF soldiers raid house of gunmen who shot dead British-Israeli family

The gunmen suspected of killing of a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters last month have been killed in a West Bank raid, Israel Defense Forces said.

Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee were shot in an attack near the Hamra settlement in the West Bank on Friday 7 April and three people identified as Hassan Qatnani, Moaz al-Masri and Ibrahim Jabr were killed in a raid on 3-4 May.

In a tweet, the IDF said two of them, Qatnani and al-Masri, were responsible for the April killings.

