Police open fire after crowd charges aid truck at Gaza’s Rafah Crossing

Police in Gaza opened fire on Friday 16 February after a crowd charged toward an aid truck coming through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the local crossings authority, said one person was killed.

Videos circulating on social media, which have been verified by AP, showed people running and climbing a truck with aid, taking white bags and running away, while fire and smoke were rising in a small building near the crossing point.

Israel has alleged repeatedly that Hamas is diverting aid, including fuel, after it enters Gaza.

Their claim is denied by UN aid agencies.