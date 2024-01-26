Israeli politician clashes with reporter after ICJ ruling in genocide case

An Israeli politician clashed with a Sky News reporter on Friday (26 January) after the International Court of Justice said Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

A 17-strong panel of judges at the Hague said it would not throw out the genocide case against Israel and that it must provide basic humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire.

Danny Danon, a senior member of the Israeli Knesset, told Sky News: “In Sky News and international media, even the esteemed court, didn’t see any evidence about the idea of a genocide.”