Terror attack victim dies more than two decades after Jerusalem bombing

A woman has died more than two decades after a terror attack in Jerusalem left her in a coma.

Hana Nachenberg was 31 and dining at a pizza restaurant with her young daughter when a Palestinian suicide bomber walked in and blew himself up on 9 August 2001.

Fifteen others, including eight children, were also killed in the attack, which left 120 people injured.

Ms Nachenberg died at a hospital in Tel Aviv on Wednesday 31 May, with her father telling the Ynet news site she had “passed away after 22 years of heroism”.

He added that she never regained consciousness after the attack, but had been due to turn 53 next month.

Ms Nachenberg’s daughter was unhurt in the incident.