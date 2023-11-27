Families rejoice as Palestinians released from jail return to Jerusalem

Palestinian families in Jerusalem rejoiced as relatives returned home after being released from Israeli prisons under the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Sunday 26 November was the third consecutive day in which Hamas released Israeli hostages being held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The prisoners released were aged 15-19 and accused of property damage, public disorder, and in some cases, causing or threatening physical harm to Israeli officers by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.

Many of them were picked up from protests and demonstrations by troops.