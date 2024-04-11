Pro-Palestine protesters have sprayed red paint over the Ministry of Defence headquarters in London.

The groups Youth Demand and Palestine Action jointly carried out the action on Wednesday 10 April, demanding that both the Conservative and Labour parties commit to imposing a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, several demonstrators can be seen jumping the railings before spraying the red paint over the walls of the building.

They later displayed a banner reading “Youth demand an end to genocide”.

A post on the Metropolitan Police’s official X account said five people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and are in custody.