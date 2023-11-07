US Representative Rashida Tlaib choked up as she condemned a resolution to censure her.

House Republicans have introduced two separate measures to censure the Democrat amid cross-party criticism of her comments on the Israel-Hamas war.

Ms Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, posted a video accusing Joe Biden of supporting genocide in Gaza.

“I will not be silenced and I will not let you distort my words,” Ms Tlaib said on Tuesday 7 November.

“No government is beyond criticism. The idea that criticising the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent, and it’s been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation.”