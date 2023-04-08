The UK Foreign Office appealed for a de-escalation in tensions in the Israel-Palestinian dispute after two British-Israeli sisters in their 20s were shot dead.

The attack on their car took place near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank and the girls’ father witnessed the incident from a separate car following behind, local officials said.

The sisters’ 45-year-old mother was also seriously wounded, Israeli and British officials said.

Israeli medics said they dragged the unconscious women from the smashed car, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.

In London, the Foreign Office confirmed the deaths and appealed for all sides in the Israel-Palestine dispute to de-escalate a situation which has seen violence flare up in recent days.

