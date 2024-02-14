Doctor who visited Rafah describes heartbreaking efforts to treat children

A Chicago doctor has described the heartbreaking scenes he saw treating young children sheltering in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Dr John Kahler, a retired pediatrician, travelled to Palestine on a medical trip, where he says he saw families of 10 to 20 people living in one tent and had talked to families "where their child hadn't eaten in two days."

Israel has vowed to press on with a ground invasion into the city where around 1.5million Palestinians live.

It comes after the area was hit by airstrikes earlier this week, with up to 67 Palestinians killed and at two Israeli hostages rescued, according to the Gazan health ministry.